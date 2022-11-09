Earthquake strikes with epicentre in Nepal, tremors felt across Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday.

The tremors were felt at around 1.57 am. The epicentre was in Nepal.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.



Further details are awaited. (ANI)