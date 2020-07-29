Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale struck Maharashtra's Palghar on Wednesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
NCS also informed that the tremors were felt at 1.19 am today. (ANI)
Earthquake with 2.8 magnitude hits Maharashtra's Palghar district
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 04:35 IST
