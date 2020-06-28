Earthquakes hit Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Manipur/Andaman and Nicobar Islands [India], June 28 (ANI): Earthquakes measuring 4.0 and 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit near Ukhrul area in Manipur and Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday respectively on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

In Meghalaya, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck near Tura at 12:24 pm today. (ANI)

