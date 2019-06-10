East Central trains rescheduled on Jun 11 for subway construction

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): East Central Railway will witness traffic cum power block from 09.10 a.m. to 03.10 p.m. on Tuesday (June 11) for construction of limited height subway, officials said in a statement.

Due to the traffic cum power block, as many as eight trains have been rescheduled/diverted.

"Consequently, trains scheduled to run on the section will remain temporarily cancelled, diverted, regulated or re-scheduled," Deepak Kumar, Chief PRO, Northern Railway informed.

The 14006 Anand Vihar Terminal - Sitamarhi Lichchavi express train journey commencing on June 10 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 14005 Sitamarhi - Anand Vihar Terminal Lichchavi express train journey commencing on June 12 will also stand cancelled.

The 12565 Darbhanga - New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti express train journey commencing on Tuesday will be diverted to run via Muzaffarpur-Paniya Hawa-Gorakhpur.

The 19165 Ahemadabad-Darbhanga Sabarmati express train journey commencing on Tuesday will be regulated for 120 minutes en route, while the 15715 Kishangarh-Ajmer Garib Nawaz express train journey will be regulated for 60 minutes en route, the statement mentioned.

The 12554 New Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali express train journey commencing later today will be rescheduled to depart from New Delhi at 10.50 p.m. as opposed to 07.50 p.m. Also, the 12562 New Delhi- Jaynagar Swatantrata Senani express train will be rescheduled to depart from New Delhi at 11.40 p.m. instead of 08.40 p.m. (ANI)

