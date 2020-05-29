East Coast Railway advises its division to strengthen security at stations over reports of food snatching

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The East Coast Railway has taken a decision to strengthen security at stations and increase RPF presence on platforms following reports of snatching of food items by passengers of Shramik Special trains at railway stations.

In a statement, the East Coast Railway stated, reports of snatching of food items by passengers of Shramik Special trains at Railway stations have been reported. Every day, more than one lakh food packets are served to passengers of Shramik Special trains in East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

These are served to migrant passengers coach-wise on nominated platforms at nominated stations. This system was going on smoothly at all stations in East Coast Railway jurisdiction for more than three weeks. However, reports of snatching of food items from food trollies have now been reported from stations.

In this regard, East Coast Railway has taken a decision to strengthen security at stations and increase RPF presence on platforms. Henceforth, food will be distributed by IRCTC catering contractor staff under watchful eyes of RPF and TTEs. This system will be implemented with immediate effect.

"While it is appreciated that migrant passengers on trains are returning home after a long period of lockdown, it must also be made clear that indiscipline and unruly behaviour by such passengers cannot be ignored. Every train has hundreds of elderly passengers, many of the ladies, and many children. They will be deprived of food items if all the food items are snatched by a few youths rushing out of the trains immediately on arrival of the train," the East Coast Railway stated.

"We request our friends in media to appreciate this position and spread the word so that such acts of indiscipline are discouraged and these type of people are kept in check," the statement further read. (ANI)

