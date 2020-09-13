East Coast Railway starts 4 special trains for NEET exams tomorrow

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 13 (ANI): The East Coast Railway started four special trains on Saturday and Sunday for the candidates appearing in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on September 13, it said.

These trains are being run in four routes-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar, Keonjhargarh-Bhubaneswar, Rayagada-Sambalpur, and Khariar Road-Sambalpur. Students will board these trains to reach their destination for the exams and will return their homes by the same train after their examination is over.



"I thank the government for starting four special trains. It has helped us a lot. I will return from this train tomorrow," Subhashree Moharana, a student from Kendujhar told ANI.

"I came to appear for the exam tomorrow. Earlier we had information that the government was planning to start bus services. We decided to come by car as coming by bus would have been tough. Just last night we came to know about this train service. Even as I am thankful to the government, it would have been better had they announce this service earlier. Some of my friends who did not know about this service are forced to miss the exams," said another student, Khusbhu Khartum.

As many as 37,459 candidates are expected to appear for the NEET exams at 83 examination centres in seven cities across Odisha. (ANI)

