East Coast Railways hikes platform ticket price as preventive measure against coronavirus spread

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Taking preventive measures to fight against coronavirus, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Wednesday hiked the cost of a platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 for railway stations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Bhadrak, Brahmapur, Sambalpur and Rayagada in Odisha.

Three other stations include Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram, Srikkulam Road railway stations in Andhra Pradesh.

Under their respective jurisdiction, the Western Railways and Central Railways have already implemented a similar increase of platform tickets in various cities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 151.



Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

