East Coat Railway hospital deploys 'Med Robo' to assist hospital staff to serve Covid patients

Mancheswar (Odisha) [India], October 7 (ANI): 'Med Robo' has come to the assistance of the hospital staff and management who are treating COVID-19 patients at the East Coast Railway (ECoR) central hospital.



With the help of the Medical Robot 'Med Robo', an in-house innovation by East Coast Railway, medical staff are able to serve medicines and food to coronavirus positive patients while avoiding physical contact. Now, doctors, nurses and other medical staff will not have to repeatedly don the PPE kits while they enter the Covid wards for their routine rounds.

The MeD ROBO is operated through a unique mobile app that has been developed as part of the innovation, supported by the WiFi facility. It is capable to read patients' body temperature and transmit the same for display on the mobile phone. In case of any abnormal high-temperature reading, it is capable of raising an alarm to alert the hospital staff attending to the patients.

The Diesel Loco Shed at Visakhapatnam has fabricated this robot, which has undergone extensive trials and demonstrations before being deployed for the uses in the hospital. (ANI)

