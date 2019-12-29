East Godavari: Matter resolved after statue of Ambedkar removed by group belongning to Scheduled Caste

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A statue of BR Ambedkar was allegedly installed by a group belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community in Magatapalli village on December 27 night, which was removed on Saturday morning by another group of the same community.

Mamidikuduru Sub Inspector N Satish Babu said "We received the information about the removal of Ambedkar's statue at SC colony in Magatapalli village. We went to the village, called on both the groups and enquired them. Both the groups belong to the same community of Scheduled Caste. We called the elders of the village to resolve the matter peacefully as the statue was erected overnight."

Both the groups belong to the Dalits community but they have some differences. One group installed Ambedkar's statue on December 27.

"The statue which was installed was blocking the way of some of the houses. We called both the groups, gave them counselling, suggested to resolve the issue in the presence of the elders of the village. Both the groups came to a compromise in the presence of villagers. They agreed upon installing the statue in some another place. Both groups have withdrawn their complaints. So we have also stopped to proceed further in this matter," Babu added.

At last, both the groups came to a compromise and agreed upon installing the statue together at some different place. This incident took place in Magatapalli village, Mamidikuduru Mandal, East Godavari district.

In the wee hours today, the statue was seen kept aside, and the pedestal was damaged. As the matter was sensitive, police gave counselling to both the groups. Meanwhile, the statue is handed over to revenue officials. (ANI)

