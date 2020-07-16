East Hyderabad to have stronger IT sector presence: Telangana Minister KTR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): To enable growth and a stronger presence of the information technology (IT) sector across Hyderabad, the Telangana government is readying a policy, Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao said here on Wednesday.

The Minister announced this at the Hyderabad GRID (Growth In Dispersion) Development program in Uppal. He stated that the government is coming up with the GRID policy for dispersed growth of the IT sector across Hyderabad.

KTR stated that Telangana's IT exports have doubled the national average.

"Hyderabad is a city that has no geographical hurdles and has the scope to develop in all the corners. Under the visionary leadership of CM KCR, the Telangana government is building infrastructure keeping in mind the lakhs of people who are coming to the city," he said.

"The eastern side of the city already has companies such as Infosys, and Genpact apart from a number of large, medium and small scale enterprises. With this initiative, we will see more enterprises and investments coming towards this part of Hyderabad. The government is already creating infrastructure facilities in this region," he added.

He mentioned that the government is strengthening the road network by constructing skyway from Uppal to Narapally and a flyover from Amberpet to Ramanthapur.

During the program, the Minister handed over the approval letters to five companies who had applied for conversion to of their existing industrial parks to IT parks.

With this, the five companies which received the conversion letters will set up their firms in about 25 lakh sqft which is estimated to generate employment opportunities to 30,000 employees in the IT sector.

The five Industrial parks that have received the conversion letters include--Hyderabad Distilleries and Wineries Limited, IDA-Uppal - 12.40 Acres, Minacto Chem, IDA-Uppal - 2.66 Acres, Swamy Soaps and Oils Pvt. Limited, IDA-Uppal - 2.00 Acres, M/s. Gokuldas Exports Limited, Mini Textile Park, Nacharam - 8.93 Acres and Bakelite Hylam Limited, IDA, Nacharam - 8 Acres.

Minister stated that the government had earlier asked the highly polluting companies to move outside the ORR. He said that the government is contemplating on allocating their land to the IT companies.

Minister KTR also held a review meeting with the officials on upcoming programs to strengthen the IT sector on the eastern side of the city. (ANI)

