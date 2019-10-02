East MP, Chhattisgarh to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency also predicted heavy downpour over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura throughout the day.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

In Delhi, the weather will generally remain cloudy with light rain during the afternoon. The temperature in the region will oscillate between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity would be around 88 per cent. (ANI)

