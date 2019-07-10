Eastern Army Commander concludes two-day visit to Trishakti Corps formations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): Lieutenant General M M Naravane, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Command concluded his two-day visit to the formations of Trishakti Corps.

"Lieutenant General M M Naravane, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Command arrived at Hasimara on July 8 on a two-day visit to the formations of Trishakti Corps," a defence ministry release said on Wednesday.

On arrival at Hasimara, the Army Commander visited the local formations and units and thereafter departed for Binaguri Military Station, where he was received by Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, GOC Trishakti Corps.

According to the official statement, the Army Commander was briefed on the operational, training and logistics issues by the formation commanders, followed by a visit to the units where he interacted with the troops.

Later, the Army Commander addressed all officers and complimented them on the high state of operational preparedness and training standards.

On July 9, he visited the satellite military stations at Bagrakot, Damdim and Sevok and interacted with the troops.

The Army Commander later departed from Bagdogra for Kolkata on the culmination of the visit, the release said. (ANI)

