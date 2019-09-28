Eastern Army Commander reviews security situation in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam

Tezpur (Assam) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Tezpur-based 4 Corps and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was accompanied by GOC, Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Manoj Pande during his visit from from September 26 to September 28.

Chauhan was briefed in detail on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the LAC by the respective commanders on the ground.

He lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces and civil administration while reinforcing the need to be fully prepared for any contingencies. (ANI)

