Eastern Army Commander visits Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Lieutenant General MM Naravane, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command visited Army and Assam Rifles formations in Nagaland and South Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday as part of his two-day visit to Spear Corps and Inspector General Assam Rifles (North).

During the visit, Lieutenant General Naravane reviewed the security situation and ongoing Counter Insurgency operations in the state and was briefed by Commanders on the prevailing security situation, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Army Commander also visited forward company operating bases and interacted with the soldiers on the ground involved in operations to trace out the perpetrators of Khonsa and Tobu incidents.

Over the years, the state has witnessed improvement in the situation on the ground largely due to the concerted efforts of the Army and Assam Rifles. During his interaction with troops, Lieutenant General Naravane appreciated their hard work and dedication. (ANI)

