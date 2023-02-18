Eastern Command organises Army Adventure Challenge Cup

Tezpur (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Eastern Command of the Indian Army organised the Army Adventure Challenge Cup 2023, a quadrathlon event at Yingkiong in the pristine Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

"The Army Adventure Challenge Cup 2023, a quadrathlon event of Cycling, rock climbing, running and rafting was organised under the aegis of Eastern Command at Yinkiong in the pristine Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh from February 14 to February 17," the statement reads.

The competition witnessed the participation of 13 teams including representation from the Indian Coast Guard and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The Army Adventure Challenge Cup is a prestigious and coveted competition which is conducted once in every two years.



The competition was conceptualised to promote spirit of adventure and test the limits of speed, skill, endurance, determination and mental resolve of the participants.

The event spanned four adventure-packed days. It was preceded by a friendly football tournament and a mini-marathon for the local populace of Yinkiong to promote sportsman spirit and fitness among locals.

The initiative of the Indian Army was immensely appreciated by the local administration and civil populace.

The prestigious event proved to be a facilitator to select the most promising individuals for national and international championships scheduled in the near future, with the aim of podium finish of Indian Army teams in upcoming championships.

All the teams which participated in the event showcased their capabilities and determination. The event got over on February 17, the prize distribution and result classification are scheduled on February 23. (ANI)

