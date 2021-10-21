EC advises parties, candidates not to hold political activities in constituencies of bypolls

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday advised political parties and candidates not to hold any political activities directly related to the bypolls even in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the by-election is being held.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that certain political parties/candidates are organizing electioneering activities in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the by-election is being conducted. In this regard, all political parties/candidates are advised not to organize any political activities directly related to the bye-elections even in the areas adjoining the district/constituency where the by-election is being held," read the ECI notification.

The Commission ordered the District Election Officers concerned to ensure that the MCC instructions and COVID guidelines relating to the norms of social distancing are followed in the districts adjoining to the poll going district/constituency.

Bypolls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) will be held on October 30.

Parliamentary bypolls will be held on Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Khandwa seat in Madhya Pradesh, and Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh.

The assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held include -- Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh; Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Mariani, Thowra in Assam; Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar; Ellenabad in Haryana; Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal- Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh; Sindgi and Hangal in Karnataka; Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh; Deglur (SC) in Maharashtra; Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya; Tuirial (ST) in Mizoram; Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) in Nagaland; Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST) in Rajasthan; Huzurabad in Telangana; and Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba(SC) in West Bengal.

The announcement of results will be on November 2. (ANI)