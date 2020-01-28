EC announces bye-election to one seat in K'taka Legislative Council

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced to hold a bye-election to one seat in the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly.

The election is slated to be held on February 17 between 9 am and 4 pm.

According to the EC, the term of Rizwan Arshad will end on June 14, 2022. However, the seat got vacant as he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on December 9 last year.

The issue of notifications will begin on January 30 and the last date of filing notifications will be on February 6.

According to the EC, the scrutiny of nominations will be held on February 7 and the candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidatures till February 10.

Counting of votes will be held on February 17 at 5 pm. (ANI)

