EC announces bye-election to vacant RS seat from Haryana

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday decided to conduct bye-elections to the council of states from Haryana to fill up a vacancy, which has remained vacant since January following the resignation of Birender Singh.

The poll panel said this is a "casual vacancy" in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

A notification in this regard will be issued on March 6 and the last date for making nominations is March 13, said Pawan Diwan, Under Secretary to EC.

While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 16, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 18.

The polling will be conducted on March 26 from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes is scheduled on March 26 at 5 pm. (ANI)

