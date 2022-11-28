EC announces ex gratia to kin of two CRPF jawans shot dead in Porbandar on poll duty

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Election Commission of India on Sunday announced Rs 15 lakh ex gratia to the kin of two paramilitary jawans shot dead, following an internal clash, during election duty in Gujarat's Porbandar.

The paramilitary jawans, identified as Thoibasingh Thainopon Josing, and Jitensingh Khumanthem, Riflemen, hailing from Manipur in Indian Reserve Battalion were allegedly shot dead on Saturday with an official firearm of a colleague.



"Reserve Battalion, SAP 1445 had occurred at about 07:00 pm on November 26. In this incident, two jawans Thoibasingh Thainopon Josing, Rifleman, and Jitensingh Khumanthem, Rifleman died and the other two soldiers Limapokpam Surjitsinh and Rohikanta Mitei have been injured. The Superintendent of Police, Porbandar, and District Election Officer, Porbandar both have recommended Ex-Gratia compensation of Rs 15 lac each to heirs of deceased jawans," Election Commission statement read.



"We have agreed with the proposal made by the District Election Officer, Porbandar. The detailed order with respect to payment will be issued soon after the details of the heirs of deceased jawans are received from the State of Manipur," the statement further read.

Earlier on Saturday, two jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were shot dead and two sustained gun injuries after their colleague opened fire at them following a brawl, near Gujarat's Porbandar, where they were deployed for poll duty ahead of state Assembly election.

The firing between Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel occurred at a cyclone relief centre at Tukda Gosa, where they were lodged.

"One jawan died on the spot while the other injured were brought to Porbandar Bhavsinghji Hospital for treatment," officials said.

"An incident of firing was reported around 7 pm today wherein two paramilitary personnel who were deputed in Porbandar for Assembly election duty have died and the other two have been admitted to a nearby hospital. After giving primary treatment to the injured they were referred to Jamnagar medical college for further treatment. The situation is under control, and forces have been deployed at the site," Ashok Sharma Probandar DM said following the incident on Saturday. (ANI)

