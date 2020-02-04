EC appoints RP Meena as DCP of Southeast district, a day after removing Chinmoy Biswal

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday appointed Rajendra Prasad Meena, an IPS officer of 2010 batch, as the Deputy Commissioner of Southeast district.

The decision came a day after the EC removed Chinmoy Biswal from the posting in the wake of three firing incidents near Jamia and Shaheen Bagh. The poll panel had given interim charge to Additional DCP Kumar Gyanesh and asked the Union Home Ministry to suggest three names for appointment as the new DCP.

Meena is currently serving as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast district.

"The Commission has decided that Rajendra Pradesh Meena, IPS (AGMUT:2010), shall be posted as DCP (Southeast) and shall be directed to assume charge immediately," the EC said in an order.

The EC orders the postings and transfers of officers when the model code of conduct is in place during the elections.

Voting to elect the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting of votes will be done on February 11. (ANI)