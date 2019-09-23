Election Commission of India logo
Election Commission of India logo

EC briefs observers for Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) today asked observers for Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra to strictly follow rules and standard operating procedures.
Around 500 officers drawn from IAS, IPS as also from Indian Revenue Service and few other central services attended a briefing, the ECI said in a statement.
These officers are being deployed as General, Police and Expenditure Observers.
During the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora emphasised on the crucial role of observers for conducting elections in transparent, participative and voter-friendly manner, more so for persons with disabilities and senior citizens who need assistance.
"The observers should ensure strict compliance of the EC's rules and standard operating procedures... The officers need to be extremely careful to ensure that no mistakes are committed. The observers as EC-appointed nominees need to be vigilant, neutral and responsive in their approach to all stakeholders at the field level," Arora said.
Addressing the meeting, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa outlined the EC's procedures for the field-level functionaries.
"The EC expects and depends a lot on the observers as the ground level officers also depend on the expert advice and impartial perspective of the observers,'' he said.
He said the commission has developed Observers' App and other tech-tools such as CVigil to aid the officers, though it is expected that the observers would be alert and discharge their duties faithfully at all times.
During the half-a-day long briefing, the officers were given comprehensive inputs about various aspects of election management, electoral rolls, IT applications and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
"Using the Observers App, General, Police and Expenditure observers can submit their report securely to EC by uploading the relevant document from the mobile app. The observers will get all important notifications, alerts, and urgent messages on this App while they are on duty. It will also facilitate observers to get their deployment status, download the ID card and update their profile", the statement said.
The observers will be on deputation with the EC for the entire duration of the poll process till end of October. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:03 IST

PM Modi thanks B-town celebs for their 'encouragement' during...

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): After scores of Bollywood celebrities gave a shout-out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event on Sunday, the Prime Minister thanked the fraternity for their "encouragement" while calling the event a "new mile

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:56 IST

We will win all seats in UP assembly by-polls: BJP spokesperson

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Dr Chandramohan on Monday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would be wiped out in the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:44 IST

MP: Digvijaya writes to his Minister son to stop slaughterhouse...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday wrote a letter to his son and Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh asking him to stop construction of slaughterhouse at Chhawani Adampur in Bhopal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:35 IST

Shah directs BJP leaders to apprise citizens about slew of tax...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on Monday directed chief ministers and deputy ministers of party-ruled states and Union Ministers to hold press conferences to spread awareness about the announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding a slew of tax exe

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:06 IST

Manmohan Singh expresses concern over Chidambaram's continued...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who along with Congress president Sonia Gandhi went to Tihar jail on Monday to meet party leader P Chidambaram lodged there in connection with the INX Media case, has expressed concern over his continued detention in custody and h

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:00 IST

Delhi: Criminals snatch phone, injure woman journalist, Police...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Delhi Police has formed a special team to track the bike-borne snatchers involved in attacking a Delhi based woman journalist, who was badly injured in a phone snatching incident on Sunday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:57 IST

HP: CM bats for proactive approach in implementing health schemes

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the completion of one year of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna on Monday asked members of medical fraternity to adopt a pro-active approach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:45 IST

Assam CM's chopper makes emergency landing after being stuck at...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): A helicopter carrying Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday made an emergency landing at Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur due to bad weather.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:33 IST

Will fix responsibility on officials for allowing construction...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Kerala government for allegedly allowing multi-storey buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone and said it will fix responsibility on the erring officials involved in such kind of construction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:32 IST

Centre amends pension rules to benefit family of government servant

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Central government on Monday amended pension rules to extend benefits to the family of a government servant at an enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay drawn, for a period of 10 years even if he dies within seven years of joining service.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:30 IST

Delhi: Harsh Vardhan inaugurates UMMID initiative, NINDA Kendras...

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): In a bid to tackle inherited genetic diseases among newborn babies, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday inaugurated the UMMID' initiative and a NIDAN Kendra at the Lady Hardinge Hospital in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:29 IST

MEIL bags Polavaram project, AP government claims savings of Rs 780 cr

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government on Monday stated that the state exchequer will save a whopping Rs 780 crore after the Polavaram project contract was awarded to a fresh bidder.

Read More
iocl