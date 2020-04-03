EC further postpones Rajya Sabha polls

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) has further postponed the elections to the Rajya Sabha in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

The fresh dates will be announced later.

Also, the EC, invoking its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution, has ordered that the process of biennial election to the legislative councils of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies) shall be initiated at a later date.

On March 24, the poll body had deferred the Rajya Sabha elections that were scheduled to be held on March 26 due to COVID-19. (ANI)

