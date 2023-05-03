EC issues advisory to political parties over "plummeting level of campaign discourse" in Karnataka polls

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) taking serious note of the "plummeting level" of campaign discourse in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly polls on Tuesday issued an advisory to all national and State political parties and candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during campaigning and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

The Commission's attention has recently been brought to the instances of inappropriate vocabulary and language used during the ongoing campaign by persons, in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner. Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention, the ECI statement said.

Taking note of the above, in an advisory issued to all political Parties for strict compliance, the Commission noted that national parties and star campaigners enjoy extra enablements within the Representation of the People Act.



"It is imperative for all parties and stakeholders to remain within the confines of the Model Code of Conduct and the legal framework in their utterances while campaigning so as to maintain the dignity of the political discourse and not to vitiate the campaign and the election atmosphere. They are thus expected to contribute in maintaining and raising the level of discourse to issue based debate, provide pan India perspective, depth to the local discourse and to reassure all sections of electors to participate fully and fearlessly in a free and fair election," the advisory said.

In the advisory, ECI invited the attention of the political parties to the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and other statutory provisions which hold the field and fix the framework of the expected campaign discourse.

ECI notes that as per the MCC provisions, the use of provocative and inflammatory statements, and intemperate and abusive language transgresses the limits of decency and attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiate the level playing field. The spirit of the MCC is not just avoidance of a direct violation, it also prohibits attempts to vitiate the electoral space through suggestive or indirect statements or innuendoes.

The Commission, in collaboration and consultation with all stakeholders, in particular, the political parties and the candidates, has invested efforts in encouraging all stakeholders to maintain a level of political discourse during campaigning which is befitting the widespread admiration and standing of Indian democracy worldwide.

The Commission directed CEOs to ensure the widest publicity of this advisory and compliance thereof failing which appropriate action must be initiated as per extant regulatory and legal framework. (ANI)

