EC okays merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha with BJP

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party, led by Babulal Marandi with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The poll body had issued a notice on the same on Friday (March 6, 2020).

"Taking into consideration all the documents on record including the report of CEO, Jharkhand, the Commission is satisfied that JVM(P) has merged with the BJP, a National Party. Accordingly, the Commission has decided under the provisions of Paragraph l6 of the Symbols Order, that on its merger with the BJP, the JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party and the name of the 'Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)' be removed from the list of political parties," the letter from the ECI read.

Notably, JVM merged with the BJP at an event in New Delhi on February 17 in the presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Addressing the gathering, Shah had said, "I have been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since I was made BJP chief in 2014. Someone rightly said that he is quite stubborn. We couldn't persuade him easily. He has now joined BJP as per the wish of the people of Jharkhand."

The Union Home Minister had also stated that BJP will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism and corruption.

"While being in opposition, BJP will support the public welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government. But we will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism and corruption. We will fight against these issues in and outside the Assembly". (ANI)

