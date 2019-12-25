EC oragnises voter awareness camps in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year, the Election Commission on Wednesday organised voter awareness camps in the prominent malls located in the national capital.

Dressed as Santa Claus, the employees of Election Commission created awareness regarding the importance of vote and demonstrated public about the functioning of EVMs and other election machinery.

They also distributed gifts and sweets to the people at the camp.

The main motive of organising awareness camp was to make people aware about the importance of voting. (ANI)

