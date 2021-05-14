EC postpones Legislative Councils by-polls in Andhra, Telangana till COVID situation improves

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): In view of the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday postponed the biennial election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till the pandemic situation significantly improves.

Notably, the term of office of three members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and six members of Telangana Legislative Council elected by the members of respective Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) are expiring on May 31 and June 6 respectively.

The ECI said it has reviewed the matter and decided that due to the "outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it would not be appropriate to hold the biennial election to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these biennial elections."

As per the provisions of Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the seats of the State Legislative Council which are going to be vacant on the expiration of the term of the members, are required to be filled up by holding a biennial election before the said expiration of the term.

The Election Commission said it will make a decision in the matter at the appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs).

The Election Commission in furtherance for continuing reforms process has also decided to set up a Core Committee headed by Secretary-General, ECI to identify learning, experiences, shortcomings from recently Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.

"Deputy Election Commissioners of the ECI and Chief Electoral Officers of recent poll gone States and few select Special Observers and Observers will be members of the Committee," the ECI said. (ANI)