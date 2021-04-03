EC reduces campaign ban period on Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Election Commission on Saturday reduced the period of "debarment from campaign" of Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from 48 hours to 24 hours.

The poll panel had received a representation from Sarma to modify its ban order.

He had urged the poll panel to accept his "sincere regret and assurance" of abiding with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in future and requested that the period of debarment be reduced from 48 hours to 24 hours.



The EC said it has decided to modify its order and reduce the "period of debarment from election campaign from 48 hours to 24 hours".

Sarma was on Friday barred from campaigning for Assam elections for 48 hours for his remark against Bodoland People's Front Chairperson Hagrama Mohilary.

Polling for the third and final phase of assembly polls in the state will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

