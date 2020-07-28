EC reprimands J-K Guv GC Murmu over remarks on polls

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday imposed sanctions against Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu for his statements on the election timing in the Union Territory.

Murmu had reportedly claimed that elections in the Union Territory can be held after the ongoing delimitation exercise.

Responding to this, the poll panel released a statement that read, "Election Commission takes exception to such statements and would like to state that in the Constitutional scheme of things, the timings, etc. of elections is the sole remit of Election Commission of India," said the EC in a statement.

The EC, before coming out with the election dates, takes relevant factors into consideration, the statement said. These, it said, include the topography, weather, sensitivities arising out of regional and local festivities in the area(s) where the election is to take place.

"For example, in the current times, COVID-19 has introduced a new dynamic, which has to be and shall be taken into consideration at the due time. In the instant case, the outcome of delimitation is also germane to the decision. Similarly, availability of central forces and railway coaches, etc. for the transportation of CPFs are important factors," the commission said.

It further added that it would be proper for authorities other than EC to refrain from making such statements that virtually tantamount to interfering with the Constitutional mandate of the commission. (ANI)