EC says Kamal Nath's 'item' remark violates its advisory, asks him to refrain from using such words

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India said that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath should not use any word or statement like "item" during the period of Model Code of Conduct while observing that his remark for Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi is a violation of its advisory.

"The Commission has carefully considered the matter and is of considered view that Kamal Nath has used the word 'Item' for a lady and this constitutes violation of advisory issued by the Commission," the Election Commission said.

"The Commission advises Kamal Nath that while making public utterances he should not use any such word or statement during the period of Model Code of Conduct," it said.



Kamal Nath had referred to Imarti Devi as an "item" during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy. He later expressed regret over his remarks and said he did not intend to insult anyone.

However, he said there was no need for him to apologise. "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath said on Tuesday.

Later, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned Kamal Nath's remarks, saying that he did not like the kind of language the former Chief Minister used. (ANI)

