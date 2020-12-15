EC seeks explanation from Kerala CM on free COVID-19 vaccine announcement

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI): The State Election Commission has sought an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) over his recent announcement that COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost in Kerala, an official said.



Both BJP and Congress had filed complaints with the Election Commission alleging that Kerala Chief Minister had violated the MCC.

Vijayan made the announcement of the free COVID-19 vaccine on November 12, prior to the third phase of the local body polls in the state. The local body polls were concluded in three phases in Kerala. The votes will be counted on December 16.

Though the Kerala Chief Minister clarified that he had not made any violation, BJP and Congress reiterated that by making the announcement, Vijayan has violated the code of conduct. (ANI)

