EC seizes over 78 lakhs unaccounted cash from Colaba assembly constituency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Friday seized over Rs 78 lakhs unaccounted cash in Colaba assembly constituency in poll-bound Maharashtra.

A total of Rs 78,70,000 in unaccounted cash was seized, the Income Tax Department said today.

On Thursday, Rs 2.19 crores were seized from five persons in the same constituency.

Unaccounted cash of over Rs 15 crore have been seized from Mumbai since the Model Code of Conduct came into force for Assembly Election in Maharashtra, IT department said.

"The Income Tax Department has so far seized unaccounted cash totalling approximately Rs 15.5 crore in Mumbai since Model Code of Conduct came into force for Assembly Election, 2019, in the state of Maharashtra," according to an official release.

Voting to the 288-member state assembly will take place on October 21 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

