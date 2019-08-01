Representative Image
EC to hold by-elections to RS seats in UP, Rajasthan on Aug 26

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): By-elections to one Rajya Sabha seat each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will be held on August 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday.
There are two casual vacancies in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, elections for which will be conducted on August 26. Counting of votes will be held on the same day, the poll body said in a statement.
In Rajasthan, the by-election is being conducted following the death of Madan Lal Saini on June 24, while Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Neeraj Shekhar resigned from his post on July 15, thus creating vacancies.
According to the ECI, issue of notifications will begin on August 7 and the last date to file nominations is August 14.
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on August 16, and applicants can withdraw their candidature till August 19, the ECI said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:34 IST

Delhi: NSUI holds protest march against amendments in RTI Act

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student body of the Congress party, organised a protest march on Thursday against the amendments in the Right to Information (RTI) Act passed by Rajya Sabha last week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:34 IST

Bombay HC adjourns hearing on Lt Col Purohit's plea challenging...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on Lt Col Prasad Purohit's plea challenging the validity of prosecution sanction for his trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:29 IST

Money laundering case: Delhi court extends businessman SS Babu's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A special court on Thursday extended the businessman Sana Satish Babu's Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand till August 9 in a money laundering case filed related to controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:28 IST

Rajasthan: BSP distributes tickets to contest polls in exchange...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): BSP MLA Rajendra Gudda on Thursday claimed that his party distributes tickets to contest elections in exchange for money.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:18 IST

Parliament passes POCSO amendment bill, Irani says 6.20 lakh...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that provides for stringent punishment for sexual crimes against children and death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:14 IST

TDP's Gangula Prathap Reddy likely to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy, who had vacated his Nandyal Lok Sabha seat for late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a senior party leader said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:06 IST

Rajya Sabha witnesses uproar over Minister's reply in Hindi

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed uproar for a while after MDMK member Vaiko objected Union Minister Harsh Vardhan for replying to a debate in Hindi which was strongly opposed by the members of the treasury benches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:00 IST

Maldives ex-Vice President Ahmed Adeeb detained in Thoothukudi...

New Delhi/ Thoothukudi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Former vice-president of The Maldives, Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor, who had rebelled against the then president of the island nation in 2015, Abdulla Yameen, and was sacked, was on Thursday detained in a barge trying to enter India illegally.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:54 IST

Defamation complaint: Delhi court summons Kejriwal to appear on Aug 7

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on August 7 in a defamation complaint filed by a BJP activist against the AAP leader for allegedly posting "objectionable" tweets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:53 IST

Rajnath, Fadnavis launch BJP's election campaign for Maha polls,...

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched BJP's electoral campaign for the upcoming assembly polls here and directed party workers to aim for a target of 250 seats.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:38 IST

Farmers arrested in AP for seeking compensation from electricity...

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Farmers were arrested by police here on Thursday after they had a confrontation with electricity department officials.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:25 IST

Telangana: 1 Maoist killed in encounter

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Maoist was killed after an encounter broke out between the ultras and the security forces.

Read More
