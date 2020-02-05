EC warns Kejriwal for violating MCC by promising mohalla clinics in court complexes

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for promising to construct mohalla clinics in court complexes.

The warning was issued against Kejriwal over his statement delivered on January 13.

The complaint against AAP chief was registered by BJP leader Neeraj, who had alleged that Kejriwal made the promise of setting up a mohalla clinic while addressing a gathering of lawyers at the Tis Hazari Court on the occasion of Makar Sakranti and Lohri.

The Election Commission's internal report stated that Kejriwal "has violated" the Model Code of Conduct.

In his clarification, Kejriwal said he attended the gathering at court in his personal capacity, not as Delhi's chief minister.

He also claimed that he did not make any lucrative promise but has merely reiterated an old decision of his government.

However, the Commission said the reply was "not acceptable". (ANI)

