ECI announces bypoll dates for Punjab, Odisha, UP and Meghalaya

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Election Commission announced the dates for the by-elections in the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

The bypolls will be held in Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and Assembly constituencies of 07-Jharsuguda, Odisha, 395-Chhanbey and 34-Suar, Uttar Pradesh and 23-Sohiong, Meghalaya to be held on May 10. The results for the same will be declared on May 13, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference here.

The polling and counting dates of bypolls coincide with those of the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

While speaking on Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad parliamentary seat, the CEC said, "We have six months' time to hold a by-election after a seat falls vacant. The trial court has given 30 days time for judicial remedy. So, we will wait."

Detailing the data of the electors, the CEC said that there are a total of 5.21 crores in the state and the number of 100 plus voters is 16,976.



He informed that over 58,000 polling stations would be set up across the state.

"There are 224 Assembly constituencies of which 36 are reserved for the SCs and 15 for the STs. The total electorates in the state are 5,21,73,579 crores of which males are 2.62 crores and females are 2.59 crores. The total number of 80 plus electors is 12.15 lakhs. It is an increase of 32 per cent from 2018. It also includes 16,976 proud electors who are 100 plus. The number of persons with disabilities (PWDs) has increased to 5.55 lakhs. This is an increase of close to 150 per cent," Kumar said.

He said that the first-time voters have increased from 2018-19 by 9.17 lakhs in Karnataka.

"All young voters who are turning 18 years of age by April 1, will be able to vote in the Karnataka Assembly elections," he said.

The CEC also laid down the security measures for the identified sensitive booths in the state.

"There are 58,282 polling stations in Karnataka of which 20,866 are urban. The average number of electors per polling station comes to 883. On all the sensitive booths which have been identified, we take four to five measures. Either there would CAPF, or web-casting or a micro-observer. With the combination of all of these, we tend to put more vigour and vigil on the sensitive booths," he informed.

"There would be 240 model polling stations which will be made eco-friendly and green booths. 100 booths would be managed purely by persons with disability," Kumar added explaining the measures taken by the ECI for attracting the youth to vote. (ANI)

