ECI appoints 3 Electoral Roll Observers for 11 districts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Voters' participation in the electoral process is fundamental to the strength of our democracy, and no voter should get left behind under any circumstances, said Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, according to a press release by the Election Commission of India.

ECI has appointed three Electoral Roll Observers for the 11 districts of Delhi to observe the Special Summary Revision activities in their respective districts and guide the District Electoral Officers and render timely remedial interventions to improve the inclusiveness, accuracy, and health of electoral rolls. They have to submit at least three reports to the ECI during the revision period, stated the press release.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi met the Electoral Roll Observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for the SSR of Electoral Rolls with January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date, added the press release.

CEO Delhi briefed the Electoral Roll Observers regarding the key objectives of SSR-2022, the ongoing voter awareness campaign, and the special voter registration camps to be held on 27th and 28th November for all citizens at every polling station of Delhi, as per the press release.

Madhup Vyas, the Secretary-Cum-Commissioner (Development) has been allotted the West, South-West, and South-East districts. Dilraj Kaur, the Pr. Secretary (PWD) has been assigned New Delhi, East, North-East, and Shahdara districts; and Central, North, and North-West districts of Delhi have been allotted to R. Alice Vaz, Secretary (Higher & Technical Education).



CEO Delhi underlined the need to ensure enrollment of all new voters with reference to the new qualifying date of 1st January 2022 and all left out young voters, women voters, third gender voters, divyang voters, and homeless voters by adopting constituency and booth specific strategies. He also emphasized the importance of deleting the names of deceased and permanently shifted voters and removing any duplicate entries for enhancing the purity of electoral rolls, according to the press statement.

During the Special Summary Revision, the Electoral Roll Observer is required to visit each district under his responsibility at least three times. The first visit will be during the receipt of claims and objections, the second visit during the disposal of claims and objections, and the third visit during the finalization of the electoral roll.

CEO Delhi Ranbir Singh further highlighted that all Delhi residents over the age of 18 should be encouraged to download the Voter Helpline app, which will allow them to access all electoral services using their mobile phones. He also recommended Divyang people to download the ECI's PwD app, which is a fully accessible mobile app. Online electoral services can also be availed on www.nvsp.in portal of the ECI.

Those who do not have access to the internet, according to Dr. Ranbir Singh, can file applications in person at Polling Stations, Voter Centers, or Common Service Centers. Citizens can find out further details regarding this at www.ceodelhi.gov.in. Citizens can also call the election helpline number 1950 for any questions, complaints or assistance from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days except national holidays.



All citizens with a voter identity card should verify their names in the voter list by using the Voter Helpline app or by texting SMS (ECI< space>Voter ID) to 1950 or by visiting the portal https://electoralsearch.in, or calling the 1950 Helpline.

CEO Delhi also encouraged citizens to follow the official social media accounts to stay updated with the 'Chalo Voter Bane Hum' campaign using the handle @ceodelhioffice on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and also subscribe to the YouTube channel of CEO Delhi. (ANI)

