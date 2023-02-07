ECI appoints 3 observers to monitor polls in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Election Commission has appointed 3 special observers in the poll-bound state of Nagaland to observe the poll preparedness in the state.

EC officials on Tuesday said that in order make arrangements to conduct, free and fair' polls, three special observers have been appointed from among the retired, IRS, IAS and IPS officials.

Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar informed that the Election Commission of India has appointed 3 Special observers to the state for the ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly.

The three special observers are BR Balakrishna IRS (retired), Ajay V Naik, IAS (retired) and Anil Kumar Sharma, IPS (Retired).

The three special Observers are in the capacity of Special General Observer, Special Expenditure Observer and Special Police General observer, it said.



"The commission already deployed 24 General Observers and 24 Expenditure Observers and 13 Police observers for the entire 60 Assembly Constituency in all the 16 districts, Nagaland. They will be concluding detailed review of the election preparedness with the DEOs, ROs and other election officials in order to ensure smooth conduct of 14 General election to Nagaland legislative Assembly 2023, scheduled on the February 27," EC officials on Tuesday said.

As per the instructions of the Elections commission of India, CEO expects officals engaged in the conduct of election to discharge their duties in an impartial manner without any fear or favour.

"Informing to all officials that they are deemed to be on deputation to the commission and shall be subjected to its control, supervision and discipline. In the directions of ECl, the conduct of all government officials who have been entrusted with election related responsibilities and duties would remain under constant scrutiny of the commission and strictly action shall be taken against those officials who are found want on any account," it said.

As per an EC official, the Observers will ask to keep a close watch on every stage of the electoral process to ensure free and far election. "The commission deployed Observers depending upon the need, sensitivity and assessment of ground situation of the District, A/C wherever required. They will be closely monitoring the election expenditure of the candidates dieing Assembly Election. The total polling stations as of now is 2315," an EC official said.

The commission informed that the date for scrutiny of Nominations is on February 8 (Wednesday) and the last day for the withdrawal of candidatures will be February 10 ( Friday). CEO also reminds to all DEOs to arrange for videography during scrutiny thereof, an ECI official added. (ANI)

