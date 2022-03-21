ECI appoints Punjab Chief Electoral Officer as observer for Rajya Sabha bypolls

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 21 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju as the Observer for the upcoming Biennial Elections to the Council of States, scheduled to be held on March 31.



"The Commission has decided to appoint you as its Observer for the aforesaid elections in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," reads the letter from ECI addressed to CEO Punjab Dr Raju.

"You are required to remain present throughout the process of scrutiny of nomination papers, polling and counting of votes so as to oversee that the procedures laid down as per statute and extant instructions of the Commission are strictly adhered to," the letter further reads adding that in case any deviation is noticed, the same may be brought to the notice of the Commission immediately.

Meanwhile, ECI has also asked Dr Raju to furnish the report after the completion of the elections. (ANI)

