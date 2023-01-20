ECI appoints special observers in Agartala after attack on Congress leader

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 20 (ANI): After the alleged attack on Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in a public rally in West Tripura, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday appointed three senior officials as 'special observers' to take stock of the situation.

"Three special observers have been appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately arrive in Agartala to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), intensify enforcement measures and report back to the commission immediately," officials said.

The observers' names include - IAS Yogendra Tripathy, IPS Vivek Johri, and IRS officer B. Murali Kumar.

In addition, the ECI also called for stringent action against the officers in connection to the incident.



According to the officials, the ECI has directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Tripura to suspend and immediately remove the SDPO.

The ECI has also directed for suspension and removal of the officer-in-charge of West Tripura's Jirania district along with the officer-in-charge of Ranibazaar Police Station.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECI ordered an inquiry into the incident of alleged political violence in Jirania Sub Division of West Tripura District reported on January 18.

The alleged attack on the Congress leader reportedly occurred half an hour after the ECI announced the Assembly election dates in the three Northeastern states on Wednesday.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for Assembly elections to Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023. (ANI)

