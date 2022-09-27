ECI commissions Himachal Police orchestra to produce video on voter awareness

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Election Commission (ECI) of India commissioned the orchestra, "Harmony of the Pines", of Himachal Pradesh police to produce a video to encourage people to vote.

As per a press release from HP Police, this was under the ECI programme of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and Universal Transparent elections through Systematic Awareness of Voters (UTSAV).

The video "Vote karo, matdan karo" was released on September 24, 2022, by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.



The complete Election Commission of India highly appreciated this video. The CEC and EC honoured the Orchestra.

Now, ECI have expressed interest to commission the Orchestra for other works by ECI.

On September 22, the Department of Posts, Government of India released a Special Cover in their honour.

Sanjay Kundu, DGP-HP quoted that "it is a proud moment for the Orchestra and Himachal Pradesh Police". (ANI)

