ECI decides to conduct all 65 by-elections around Bihar elections time

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Considering that the General Assembly Elections of Bihar is due and required to be completed before November 29, 2020, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to conduct all the 65 by-elections in various states around the same time.

The decision was taken by the ECI on Friday in a meeting regarding holding of by-elections due in various states.

However, major issues in conducting both the elections processes together would be arranging sufficient Central Armed Police Forces, other law and order forces, and related logistics issues.

At present, there are 65 clear vacancies due for by-elections in the Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency, out of which there are 64 vacancies in the state Legislative Assemblies of various states and one vacancy for the Parliamentary Constituency, the Commission stated in a press release.

The Commission reviewed the reports and inputs from Chief Secretaries/ Chief Electoral Officers of many of the states concerned seeking deferment of the by-elections in their states in view of several factors including the extra-ordinary heavy rains in some places and other constraints like pandemic.

Announcement of the schedule of Bihar General Assembly Elections as well as these by-elections will be done by the Commission at an appropriate time. (ANI)

