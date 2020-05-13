ECI directs 3-member committee to examine details of Guj HC judgement on Dholka Assembly Constituency

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Election commission of India has directed a three member Committee of Officers to examine details of the Gujarat High Court judgement in Election Petition concerning Dholka Assembly Constituency in Gujarat.

A direction had already been conveyed to the State Government of Gujarat to initiate disciplinary action against the then Returning Officer Dhaval Jani, Deputy Collector on behest of the Commission.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that the three -member committee headed by Umesh Sinha, Secretary General and consisting of two officers, Mr Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Depty Election Commissionr and Director Law as members will examine the details and present before the Commission.

Jani was also removed from election duties during the Lok Sabha elections in view of the interim order of the High Court in the matter.

The proceedings are underway. (ANI)

