ECI directs Madhya Pradesh govt to cancel transfers of 12 Joint, Deputy Collectors in poll-bound districts

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Election Commission of India on Thursday directed Madhya Pradesh government to cancel transfers of 12 Joint, Deputy Collectors in poll-bound districts.

"It came to the notice of Commission that these transfers were issued during the period of Model Code of Conduct," it stated further.

Commission discussed the matter at length and after taking into consideration the recommendation of Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, Commission has directed the State Government to cancel these transfers with immediate effect, a release from ECI reads.

Commission reiterated that in case any poll going district has an acute necessity to fill a vacant post during the operation of Model Code of Conduct, State Government in consultation with Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh, shall send a panel of suitable officers for Commission's consideration and approval. (ANI)