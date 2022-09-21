ECI directs YSR Congress Party to clarify in media YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not party President for life

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) showed its displeasure over a news report that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been made the permanent President of the YSR Congress party and conveyed its rejection and no-tolerance towards any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post in any political party being made permanent.

"Any action which denies the periodicity of elections for any post is inherently anti-democratic and is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission," ECI said in its order.

Earlier, it was reported that the election was likely to be held for making YS Reddy a permanent president of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party.



The Commission has also directed the party to make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting media reports on the appointment of YS Reddy as a permanent President of the party.

"To put the possibility of such confusion at rest, as it has the potential to assume contagious proportions with other political formations also making such a move, it is directed to make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting media reports," the commission said.

The YSR Congress Party, while addressing the allegation in its latest submission to ECI, has mentioned that they have launched an internal enquiry on the matter reported in the media.

Further, the necessary action on the same will be taken by the Party on finding the facts. ECI has also directed the party to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest. (ANI)

