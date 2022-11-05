ECI holds national conference of PwD icons for accessible elections

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey, on Friday, chaired first ever National Conference of PwD icons for accessible elections organised by the Election Commission of India at Rang Bhavan Auditorium, Akashvani, New Delhi, as per the official press statement from the election commission.

In his address, CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar said, "ECI is committed to mainstream and deeply embed the concept and practice of accessibility in all its processes and functioning. Complimenting the indomitable spirit of performers at the ceremony, CEC Kumar said that Disability is not at all Inability."

He further said that the real disability is perhaps our own inability to see the inner ability of specially-abled individuals. The challenge is not the disability but developing the right attitude towards it, the ability of the system to be sensitised to the needs of all.

While highlighting various initiatives taken by ECI to make elections Accessible and Inclusive, CEC said, "ECI will consider the suggestions received to make our elections more inclusive. ECI is also collaborating with the Department of Persons with Disabilities to reach out to identify more voters with special needs."

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said that a forum such as this conference provides an opportunity to brainstorm and exchange ideas for making our elections more accessible and inclusive.



He stressed that the focus of ECI has been to enhance participation, strengthen facilitation, mould public perceptions about the potential of PwDs and include their voice as equal citizens that set the stage for their social and economic integration. Accessible and inclusive elections to all eligible voters have been an underlying non-negotiable premise of the Election Commission of India.

Rajesh Agarwal, Secretary DEPwD in his remarks recalled the ground covered by ECI over the years in making elections more inclusive, accessible and participative. Padamshree Dr Niru Kumar, ECE's PwD national Icon in her remarks appreciated the commendable efforts instituted by ECI to facilitate PwD voters and sensitization of the election machinery to provide a comfortable voting experience to the PwD voters.

CEC Rajiv Kumar, along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey, launched the PwD App 2.0, the updated version of a mobile app to facilitate various services to PwDs from the process of registration to availing pick and drop facility on the poll day.

In the new avatar, the design, layout, interface and features of the app have been revamped. The Interface of the PwD App has been made accessible and user-friendly with features such as a Screen reader, Text to Speech, Visibility enhancements, colour adjustments etc, as per the official statement.

The Commission also launched a training module for sensitization of election personnel regarding PwDs and senior citizens.

During the Conference, the music band 'Light After Dark' from Meghalaya, also ECI State Icon with visually challenged artists and specially-abled dancers from Delhi gave a spirited and inspiring performance. A short movie highlighting various initiatives by ECI to facilitate PwD voters in the election process was also screened during the conference. (ANI)

