ECI issues timelines for publicity of criminal antecedents of candidates

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): As part of efforts help the voters in exercising their choices in a more informed manner and discourage political parties from fielding persons with criminal antecedents in the election, the Election Commission on Friday issued revised guidelines for publishing such antecedents in newspapers and television.

The revised guidelines were issued after a meeting of the commission.

An ECI release said the commission decided to further streamline the instructions concerning the publicity of criminal antecedents by candidates concerned and by the political parties, who nominate them for elections.



It said the commission has always emphasised on this moral yardstick for the overall betterment of electoral democracy.

"The candidates as well as the political parties, regarding candidates nominated by them, will publish the details of criminal antecedents, if any, in newspapers and television in following manner: First publicity within the first four days of the last date of withdrawal. Second publicity within the fifth to the eighth day of the last date of withdrawal. Third publicity from 9th day till the last day of the campaign, i.e. two days prior to the date of the poll," the release said.

Regarding the publicity by uncontested winning candidates as well as the political parties who nominate them, ECI said they shall also publicise the criminal antecedents if any, as prescribed for other contesting candidates and political parties.

The ECI said that all instructions must be complied by the contesting candidates with criminal antecedents and the political parties regarding their nominated candidates. (ANI)

