ECI launches PPRTMS to track party registration applications

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday launched the Political Parties Registration Tracking Management System (PPRTMS) to help the applicants keep a track of their applications for the party registration from this year onwards.

"In order to enable applicants to track the status of the application, the Commission has launched PPRTMS. The salient feature in the PPRTMS is that the applicant, who is applying for party registration from January 1, 2020, will be able to track the progress of his or her application and will get the status update through SMS and e-mail," said the ECI in a statement.

"The status can be tracked through the Commission's portal at link https://pprtms.eci.gov.in. The Commission in the month of December 2019, has amended the guidelines and issued a press note dated December 12, 2019, regarding registration of political party for the information of the general public," added the ECI.

"The new guidelines are effective from January 1, 2020, and are available on the Commission's website http://eci.gov.in," the release added. The registration of political parties is governed by the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

"An association seeking registration under the said Section has to submit an application to the Commission within a period of 30 days following the date of its formation, as per the guidelines prescribed by the Commission in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," adds the release. (ANI)

