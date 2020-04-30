ECI meeting on Friday over Maharashtra Legislative Council poll

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold on Friday a meeting over the election to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra. The meeting will start at 9.30 am.

"The Election Commission of India will be meeting over Maharashtra Legislative Council polls tomorrow at 9:30 am," an ECI official said.

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari had requested the ECI for the election to nine seats of the Legislative Council in the state.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, who is stranded in the United States due to lockdown, will join the meeting via video conferencing.

Arora went to the US early March and was supposed to come back in the first week of April but could not as India stopped international and domestic flights from March 25 onwards.

"I am on a personal visit and would be coming back as soon the travel restrictions are lifted," Arora said.

Confirming his presence in the meeting, Arora told ANI, "Following the urgency of the matter, I would be joining from the US via video conferencing." (ANI)

