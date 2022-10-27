ECI receives compliance report from Gujarat Chief Secy

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has received a compliance report from Chief Secretary Gujarat, said sources on Wednesday.



More than 900 officers of various grades and services were transferred as per ECI guidelines and instructions, added the sources.

ECI has observed that 51 officers have yet to be moved, as per the sources.

The commission has directed that these remaining officers including six senior IPS should be asked to report to respective HQs and by 1600 hrs send compliance on October 27, 2022. (ANI)

