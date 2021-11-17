ECI releases 5 international training modules on election management

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Wednesday released five International Training Modules on Planning for Elections, Political Finance, Voter Registration, Election Technology, and Political Parties and electoral management bodies (EMBs).

The ECI, in an official press note, said, "This is part of a total of ten modules under preparation by India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in collaboration with International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES)."

The modules were virtually launched by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, along with the President, IFES, Anthony Banbury and his team joining from Washington, through a video conference.



CEC Sushil Chandra in his address emphasized that the Election Commission of India places high value on innovation and technological up-gradation to ensure meticulous, accurate, voter-friendly implementation of election processes by committed, competent, credible and skilled managers.

Chandra welcomed the development of the "well-informed" updated subject specialized modules for international trainees who will be trained at IIIDEM. He appreciated the wide range of topics being covered to address the key dimensions in any election management process.

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during his address spoke about the importance of these module designs, considering the ever-increasing challenges in various aspects of election administration as seen internationally and faced by the Election Management Bodies worldwide.

He noted that the modules are designed in a versatile pattern, so as to render them compatible with face-to-face, online and e-Learning training hybrid modes. (ANI)

