ECI releases schedule for biennial polls for MLC seats under LAC constituencies in Andhra

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for biennial elections for 11 Legislative Council seats from eight Local Authorities' constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a release issued by Election Commission, the MLC polls for one seat each in Anantapur Local Authorities, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Chittoor and Prakasam local authorities, and two seats each in Krishna, and Visakhapatnam local authorities, will take place on December 10.





As per the EC, notifications for the biennial polls will be issued on November 16. "Last date of making nominations is on November 23. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 26. The date of the poll is December 10. The counting of votes will be done on December 14," the EC release said.

The timings for the polling will be from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

"The Commission having re-assessed Covid-19 pandemic situation in the State of Andhra Pradesh and after taking into consideration all relevant facts, has now decided to conduct biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council," said EC release.

"The Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election," it added. (ANI)

